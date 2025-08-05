Special traffic blocks on Harbour line to affect local train services

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Harbour Line local train commuters will have to brace for inconvenience, with the Central Railway operating four-hour-long traffic blocks on the CSMT-Panvel section for four days beginning Tuesday night.

The special blocks are being operated for works related to the commissioning of electronic interlocking at Vashi station in Navi Mumbai.

"The traffic block on the Up and Down CSMT-Panvel section will be operated between 10.45 pm (Tuesday) and 3.45 am up till August 9, beginning tonight", the Central Railway stated in a release.

The curtailment of traffic on the busy section is set to have cascading effect on the train schedule as several trains will be short-terminated and cancelled during the special block period. This decision will affect the late-night and early morning schedules of commuters.

The Harbour Line connects Panvel in Navi Mumbai to CSMT in south Mumbai and some suburbs on the Western Line. Around 10 lakh commuters travel on the Harbour line every day. PTI KK NSK