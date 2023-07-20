Special train introduced on Shimla-Solan track

Shimla, July 20 (PTI) A special train has been introduced on the Shimla-Solan railway track from Thursday, even as the Shimla-Kalka railway route continues to remain closed, authorities said.

All the trains on the Shimla-Kalka heritage railway track remain suspended till August 6 as incessant heavy rains had obstructed the track at several places due to landslides and felling of trees over the past few weeks, they added.

The Shimla-Solan route, lying on the Shimla-Kalka track, which was obstructed at 7-8 places between Kaithlighat and Solan has been restored after the route was declared fit by the railway authorities.

On Thursday, the Solan-bound special train 04511, with four bogies including two general compartments, departed from Shimla at 8.15 am and reached the destination at 11.25 am, railway officials said.

The train will run daily and stop at eight places namely Summer Hill, Jutogh, Tara Devi, Shoghi, Kathlighat, Kanoh, Kandaghat and Salogra, they added.

The return train 04512 departed from Solan at 2.30 pm and is scheduled to reach Shimla at 5.25 pm, the officials added.

Passing through tough hilly terrain and vast stretches of forest, the 96-km long Shimla-Kalka railway track has 102 tunnels, 800 bridges, 919 curves and gains altitude of about 1,590 metres. PTI BPL RPA