Special train services between Delhi, Katra extended over high passenger demand

Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) Northern Railway's Jammu division has extended the services of special reserved trains operating between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra due to high passenger footfall, officials said on Wednesday.

It has decided that the trains will make four more trips each, with the last service on January 27, they said.

Train No 04081 (New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) will run the additional trips from January 23 to 26, while Train No 04082 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi) will make them from January 24 to 27, the officials said.

Earlier, Train 04081 was scheduled to operate from December 27 to January 17, and Train 04082 from December 28 to January 18.

"The special reserved train have maintained almost 100 per cent occupancy during the previous runs. The train is not only benefiting passengers from Jammu and Kashmir but also those from other railway stations along the route, such as Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, and Ambala Cantt.

"As a result, the operating period of the special reserved train has been extended once again for four trips (on both sides). Passengers are requested to check the train's timetable before commencing their journey," Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said.