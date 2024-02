Special train to Ayodhya via Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Feb 8 (PTI) A special train service to visit the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, starting from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, will reach Mangaluru junction on Thursday.

Advertisment

The train No. 06517 Coimbatore-Darshan Nagar-Coimbatore Aastha, departs from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on Thursday morning and travels to Ayodhya junction via Mangaluru Junction railway station.

It will arrive at Mangaluru Junction at 5.50 pm on Thursday and depart at 6 pm.

The train is scheduled to arrive at Darshan Nagar railway station in Ayodhya in the early morning of February 11.

The return journey will begin from Ayodhya at 8 am on February 12, reaching Mangaluru Junction in the evening of Feburary 14, railway sources said. PTI MVG MVG KH