Special train to run from Himachal's Una to Prayagraj Maha Kumbh from January 17

Una (HP), Jan16 (PTI) A special train will run from Amb-Andaura railway station in Himachal Pradesh's Una to Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, a spokesperson of the railway department said here on Thursday.

The train would start at 10:05 pm on Friday, reach Una railway station at 10:30 pm. It will reach Prayagraj's Phaphamau junction on Saturday at 6:00 pm, the official said.

It will return to Una from Phaphamau junction at 10:30 pm on Saturday and will reach Una's Amb-Andaura railway station at 5:50 pm on Sunday.

Scores of people gathered to leave for Maha Kumbh and in just eight days, five coaches of AC three tier and sleeper have been packed and thousands of people are awaiting to visit the Kumbh, he said.

The second train will run from Una on January 20, third on January 5, fourth on February 9, fifth on February 15 and the last and sixth train will leave from Una on February 23 as per the schedule, he added.

There will be a stoppage of five minutes in Una. Other stops include, Nangal Dam, Anandpur Sahib, Roop Nagar, Morinda, Chandigarh, Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Najibabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow and Rae Bareli, he said. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ