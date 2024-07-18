Special train with 600 passengers of derailed Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express leaves for Assam

Guwahati, Jul 18 (PTI) A special train with 600 passengers of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express, which had derailed in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, left for Assam, an official statement said.

Two passengers were killed and 34 injured when eight coaches of the train derailed near Gonda on Thursday, officials said.

Rescue operation at the derailment site has been completed, the statement issued by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

"The special train with 600 passengers of the derailment affected train (15904 Chandigarh - Dibrugarh express) left from Mankapur at 20.50 hr for Dibrugarh. Earlier they were brought by bus to Mankapur and were served tea, water etc," it said.

The special train will have the same stoppages as the train that met with the accident, it added.

The NFR also said that three trains in its area were diverted because of the accident.

These trains are the 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express, 15603 Guwahati -Jammu Tawi Amarnath Express and 15910 Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express.

Helpline numbers have been activated at multiple railway stations to provide information to the public, it said.