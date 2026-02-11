Special train with Vistadome coach runs on Banihal-Katra rail section

Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) The Jammu division of Northern Railway on Wednesday operated a special train with a Vistadome coach on the Banihal–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra rail section, marking a significant step towards enhancing passenger experience and connectivity.

Launched in October 2023, the Vistadome train service in Kashmir features specialised coaches with 360-degree rotating seats, large glass windows and glass roofs for a panoramic view of the valley.

The move is expected to provide passengers panoramic views of key engineering marvels on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), including the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab river and India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge.

"The special train, which was earlier running on the Budgam–Banihal route, was extended up to Katra today. A Vistadome coach was added to the rake, allowing passengers to enjoy panoramic views during the journey. More than 600 passengers travelled on the train on its first day of extended operation," a Public Relations Inspector (PRI) said.

In a significant addition to the tourism infrastructure of the valley, the Vistadome coach train will offer passengers an enhanced travel experience with a glass roof and large panoramic windows, the PRI said.

Passengers, including locals and tourists, appreciated the initiative and termed it a "historic step", saying the special train has improved connectivity between Banihal and Katra and offered a unique travel experience.

During the journey, passengers enjoyed scenic views of mountains, rivers and tunnels through the glass roof and large transparent windows of the Vistadome coach. They also witnessed major engineering landmarks, including the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab river and the country’s first cable-stayed Anji Bridge.

Railway officials said the Vistadome coach provides a 360-degree view of the surrounding natural landscape, including mountains, rivers and tunnels, making the journey more attractive for visitors.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said that the introduction of the Vistadome coach would enhance passenger comfort while promoting tourism in Kashmir by offering uninterrupted views of the region’s natural beauty.

“This is a pioneering passenger amenity, offering a view of the sky through a glass roof and unobstructed views of natural beauty through large windows, making the journey exciting,” Singhal said. PTI AB AB MNK MNK