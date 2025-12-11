Special training institute to be established for PRD personnel in Uttarakhand: Dhami

Dehradun, Dec 11 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday announced that a special training institute for Provincial Armed Constabulary (PRD) personnel will be established in the state.

The CM made this announcement after inspecting a ceremonial parade organised here on PRD's Raising Day.

Dhami also said that PRD personnel will now be considered on duty even if they are hospitalised for treatment during their duty, and they will be provided an honorarium for a maximum of six months.

"PRD personnel are contributing to the state's security, public service, smooth traffic management, clerical work, and various departmental responsibilities...with patience, dedication, and indomitable willpower," the chief minister said.

He said that the state government has taken many important decisions for the welfare of PRD personnel.

He informed that the daily allowance of Rs 65 given to PRD personnel at the time of the state's formation has been increased tenfold to Rs 650 per day.

Dhami said that scholarships are being provided to the dependent children of PRD personnel, while the state government has so far provided more than Rs 70 lakh in assistance to the dependents of deceased personnel and injured personnel.

The CM also informed that a one-time service allowance of Rs 18 lakh has been provided to PRD personnel who retired after completing 10 years of service. He said that the amount given to the family in case of death during duty in communal riots has been increased from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, while the amount payable in case of death of a PRD personnel during highly sensitive duty has been increased from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.

The amount received in case of death during normal duty has also been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, he said.

At the event, Dhami also said that in 2023, the state government had started registering dependents of deceased and disabled soldiers as PRD (Provincial Reserve Defence) personnel, and out of the 190 dependents registered so far, 133 have already been provided with employment.

State Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya said that currently, over 7,500 PRD personnel are serving in the state. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ