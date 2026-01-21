Special trains from north India for Nanded 'Shaheedi Samagam'

Nanded, Jan 21 (PTI) Special trains will be operated from Delhi, Chandigarh, and Mumbai for the upcoming ‘Shaheedi Samagam’ event in Nanded, officials said on Wednesday.

In view of the large influx of devotees expected from across the country for the two-day event beginning January 24, special trains will be operated under the 'Train on Demand' (TOD) scheme from Delhi, Chandigarh and Mumbai to Nanded.

A Shahidi Samagam is a Sikh commemoration honouring martyrs for their sacrifices, often held for Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary, with large gatherings for prayer, kirtan, and remembrance Special trains will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi at 12.30 PM on January 23 and 24. The train will run via Panipat, Agra Cant, Virangana Lakshmibai Zansi, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani and Purna, reaching Nanded at 4.20 pm the following day.

Two reserved superfast special trains, Chandigarh-Nanded and Hazrat Nizamuddin-Nanded, will be operated at 5.40 am on January 23 and 24.

A special train will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai at 3:30 PM on January 23 and 24 for Nanded.

For the return journey, the train will depart Nanded at 11.30 pm on January 24 and 25, arriving in Mumbai at 1.40 pm the next day, according to a release issued by the Nanded district administration.

District Collector Rahul Kardile informed that a grand programme to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur will be held at the 52-acre ground of the Public Works Department in the Asarjan area.PTI COR NSK