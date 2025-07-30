Special trains to run between Shirdi and Tirupati

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Weekly special trains will be run for the next two months to connect Shirdi in Maharashtra with Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, the Central Railway said on Wednesday.

For the time being, a total of 18 trips will be operated in both the directions, it said in a release.

"The special trains will connect two important places of religious importance offering a unique opportunity to have a darshan of Shri Sai Baba and Lord Venkateshwara," the release stated.

The Sainagar Shirdi-Tirupati Weekly Special train will depart from Sainagar Shirdi every Monday at 7.35 pm from August 4 to September 9, 2025. It will reach Tirupati at 1.30 am on the third day.

From Tirupati, the train will depart on every Sunday at 4 am from August 3 to September 28, 2025, and arrive at Sainagar Shirdi at 10.45 am next day.

The special trains will halt at Kopargaon, Manmad, Nagarsol, Aurangabad, Jalna, Selu, Parbhani, Gangakher, Parli Vaijnath, Latur Road, Udgir, Bhalki, Bidar, Zahirabad, Vikarabad, Lingampalli, Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalle, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Gudur and Renigunta stations.

They will have two AC-2 tier, four AC-3 tier, six sleeper class, four general second class, one second sitting cum guard's brake van and one generator van.

Bookings for the special trains will start on August 1. PTI KK KRK