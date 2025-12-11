Special unit for women, children disposed of 81 pc complaints it received till Nov: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday said its Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) received 180 complaints till November 30 this year and disposed of over 81 per cent of them -- a total of 147 cases.

According to the police, SPUWAC has been focusing on counselling, reconciliation and structured grievance redressal to support women and child complainants.

"Of the total complaints received, 35 were reconciled through counselling, FIRs were registered in 70 cases, 27 were closed or filed, and 15 were mutually settled," an officer said.

The police said the unit has been holding counselling sessions to provide a safe setting for complainants to share concerns and seek resolution.

Alongside grievance handling, the special unit also held its monthly activities under the "Sashakti" programme, aimed at promoting safety awareness and building confidence among women and girls.

In November, more than 21,013 participants attended training sessions conducted across schools, colleges, NGOs, RWAs, workplaces and hotels, the police said. PTI BM NB NB