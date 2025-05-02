Specialised pet care hospitals, veterinary medical facilities to come up in Assam: CM

Guwahati, May 2 (PTI) The Assam government will set up three specialised pet care hospitals and five veterinary medical facilities across the state to support the treatment of animals, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

''Specialised care for our furry friends. Govt of Assam has taken up a comprehensive plan to develop 3 pet care hospitals which will be operational by the end of 2025,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

Five other veterinary hospitals are also being set up across the state to support the treatment of animals, he said.

The specialised pet care hospitals will be set up in Guwahati, Bokakhat and Dibrugarh, while the multi-care veterinary hospitals will come up in Kamrup, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia and Sivasagar. PTI DG RBT