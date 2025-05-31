Specialised teams, drones in place for monitoring as two jumbos enter TATR from Gadchiroli

Chandrapur, May 31 (PTI) An elaborate monitoring mechanism involving drones and night vision devices has been put in place after two elephants entered the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur from neighbouring Gadchiroli district, a forest official said on Saturday.

The two tuskers crossed Huma river on May 30 and entered Kukadheti village in TATR's buffer area, from where they moved to compartments 808, 270A and 270B, said the reserve's field director Prabhu Nath Shukla.

"By the night of May 30, their footmarks showed they were advancing towards the core area through compartment 319. To monitor them, we have engaged primary response teams (PRTs) and eco-development committees. Teams have been provided with night vision devices, drones and materials needed to repel the elephants if need be," he said.

"Forest personnel have been placed at high points to monitor their movements. Villagers are being asked to take precaution and not roam in the jungle alone. They have been directed not to sleep in the open. Rescue teams and Special Tiger Protection Force crews are pursuing the jumbos," the official added. PTI COR BNM