Specially-abled boy missing from Shahbad Dairy traced to Connaught Place shelter home

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) A nine-year-old specially-abled boy, who was reported missing from north Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, has been traced to a children's home in Connaught Place, police said on Friday.

The boy, a Class-1 dropout, lived with his maternal grandmother in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, before moving to Delhi about a year ago, they said.

The child had been missing since August 16 and a case was registered on August 18 under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the BNS at the Shahbad Dairy police station, a senior officer said.

“On August 16, the boy left home without informing anyone and later forgot the way back,” the officer said.

The boy was found abandoned at the Rajiv Chowk Metro station and subsequently shifted to the Bal Sahyog Awas, a children's home in Connaught Place, following an order by the Child Welfare Committee, he said.

Police collected information from the boy's parents, neighbours and other sources before locating him at the shelter, officials said.

The boy has been handed over to the investigating officer of the Shahbad Dairy police station for further legal proceedings, they added.