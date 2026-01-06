Specially abled girl 'gangraped' in Odisha’s Rayagada, 3 detained

Bhubaneswar, Jan 6 (PTI) A specially abled girl was allegedly gangraped in Odisha’s Rayagada district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when the minor was returning home after collecting firewood from a nearby jungle, they said.

Based on her mother’s complaint, police launched a probe and detained three accused, an officer said.

The accused allegedly dragged her to the jungle and took turns in raping her before fleeing, he said, quoting from the complaint.

Further investigation is underway. PTI AAM RBT