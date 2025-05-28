'Spectacular failure', 'desperation': BJP, AAP trade barbs over first 100 days of govt in Delhi

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The first 100 days of the BJP government was a "spectacular failure" the opposition AAP said, as the ruling party dismissed it as "desperate" statements of a party reeling from internal collapse and public rejection.

The BJP has announced a series of events to mark hundred days of its government in the national capital on May 31.

While the BJP appears focused on projecting stability and delivery in its early days of power, the AAP aims to punch holes in its claims with its own "report card".

AAP senior leader and Delhi Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Atishi, said Rekha Gupta's government had failed the people of the city on every front -- power, water, education, and public welfare.

Sharing a graphic titled '100 Days: Report Card Fail' on social media platform X, she announced that AAP will release a comprehensive report card on BJP's performance this Friday (May 30).

"The BJP's 100-day mark is around the corner, and it is clear they have failed spectacularly on all counts," Atishi said.

AAP, which has alleged that the BJP's governance has led to "hardship and distress", also invited public suggestions to be included in the report.

Responding to the statement, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said this reflected the "political desperation" of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Having lost power in Delhi, the AAP is now imploding with internal strife and rebellion within its legislative ranks. This manufactured outrage is an attempt to stay politically relevant," he said.

Sachdeva rubbished AAP's claims about power and water shortages, saying the BJP's 'Summer Action Plan' has improved the situation.

He further defended the government's efforts on pollution control and river cleaning, accusing the Arvind Kejriwal-led party of an Rs 8,000 crore scam during its tenure under the pretext of Yamuna rejuvenation.

"The AAP government failed to install the required 26 sewage treatment plants for a decade. Our administration has not only funded these but has accelerated the cleanup process," he said.

AAP's national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda echoed similar sentiments as Atishi, alleging power outages, a worsening water crisis, and unchecked private school fee hikes.

The party accused the BJP of enabling a "tanker mafia", ignoring pollution control, and reneging on key election promises -- like the Rs 2,500 monthly support for women and subsidised LPG cylinders.

"Instead of governance, people have received false promises and rising prices," said a statement by AAP. PTI MHS SKY SKY