'Spectacular Saudi' brings taste of Kingdom's rich culture to Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Delhiites get a taste of Saudi Arabia's rich culture and heritage at the ongoing second "Spectacular Saudi" event, featuring traditional fabric weaving by artisans, the finesse of Arabic calligraphy, and an array of delectable Saudi delicacies.

Held here at Saket's Select Citywalk Mall, as well as in four other cities across the country, the three-day event brings Saudi Arabia's culture, cuisine, and creativity to life through immersive, multi-sensory experiences, including Ardah performances and interactive Arabic calligraphy workshops.

It is organised by Saudi's national tourism brand, Saudi, Welcome to Arabia.

Whether exploring 'The Essence of Saudi' -- a striking showcase of the kingdom's heritage and design -- or stepping into 'Brewtopia: A Qahwa Experience', where the air is rich with the fragrance of 'bakhour' and freshly brewed Saudi coffee, visitors are transported into a world of mirrored landscapes, desert melodies, and the unmistakable aroma of Saudi traditions.

As part of its effort to entice Delhiites to visit Saudi Arabia, a special stall uses AI to click visitors' photographs and create an immersive experience by placing them in traditional Saudi attire against picturesque backdrops of historical landmarks in cities such as Jeddah and Riyadh.

For travellers already tempted to experience Saudi Arabia firsthand, the event simplifies the journey with on-site kiosks providing information, assistance, and exclusive rewards and discounts, helping turn spontaneous travel dreams into reality.

"'Spectacular Saudi’s' return to India has strengthened the deep cultural affinity between our nations. Across all five cities -- Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru -- we witnessed a highly positive response as Indian consumers engaged with Saudi culture, cuisine, art, and dance through immersive experiences.

"We were pleased to bring leading travel partners to each city, offering exceptional deals and showcasing the diversity of Saudi’s destinations. We look forward to welcoming more visitors from India and enabling them to create beautiful memories in Saudi," said the spokesperson of Saudi Tourism Authority in a statement.

The event will come to a close on Sunday. PTI MG MG MG