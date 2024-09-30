Speech and hearing impaired teen girl raped by neighbour in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur; accused arrested

Jashpur, Sep 30 (PTI) A 15-year-old speech and hearing impaired girl was raped allegedly by her neighbour in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on September 27 and the 55-year-old accused was arrested during the day, said Manisha Pandey, Bagicha Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP).

"The accused took the girl to his house and sexually assaulted her. When the victim's parents reached home and could not find her, the accused also pretended to be part of the search mounted by them. After the girl arrived and narrated her ordeal in sign language, the accused fled from the spot. He was held on Monday," the SDOP said.

The accused has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added. PTI TKP BNM