Speech & hearing impaired man's murder: Video of incident surfaces, probe on

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Police probing the murder of a speech and hearing impaired man in Mumbai have found a video purportedly showing a person hitting the victim and it is being examined, an official said on Wednesday.

It is suspected that out of the two accused arrested in the case on Monday, one made a video call to someone during the incident, he said.

A court here on Tuesday sent the two accused, Shivjeet Singh and Jay Chawda, who are also speech and hearing impaired, in police custody till August 12, they said.

The incident came to light on Monday when a Railway Protection Force constable noticed a man with a big trolley bag on platform no 11 of Dadar station.

He was taken into custody on suspicion and the body was found after the bag was searched. The deceased was identified as Arshad Ali Sadique Ali Shaikh (30), a resident of Kalina in Santacruz, according to police.

Shaikh was bludgeoned to death with a hammer, they said.

The murder took place after a fight over a woman, an official earlier said.

In the video which has surfaced, a person is seen hitting the victim. The clip is being examined for further probe into the case, the police said. PTI DC GK