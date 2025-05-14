Speech-impaired minor tribal girl found dead near railway tracks in Karnataka's Ramanagara

Bengaluru, May 14 (PTI) A minor tribal girl, who was speech-impaired, was found dead near railway tracks in the Ramanagara district on Wednesday, police said.

Police suspect that the 15-year-old girl from the Hakkipikki tribe was "raped and murdered", and a case has been registered at the Bidadi police station.

Police said the girl went missing on the evening of May 11. Her family searched for her, and on May 12, they were informed that her body was found near railway tracks in Bhadrapura, Bidadi Taluk.

Ramanagara Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda said, "We found no mutilation on the body. However, we cannot rule out any possibilities. We are investigating thoroughly and await the forensic report to conclude." Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited the girl’s family and offered condolences.

Later, he told reporters that there were injury marks on the girl’s head.

"She had returned home from the hostel. I have spoken to her mother and sister. We must ensure they receive justice," he added.

Shivakumar stressed the need for a thorough police investigation and assured that compensation would be given to the girl’s mother.

In a post on 'X', the Janata Dal (Secular) party alleged that the rising number of such cases in the state indicates "deteriorating law and order."