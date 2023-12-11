Speed limit on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway reduced for two months

Noida, Dec 11 (PTI) The speed limit on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be capped at 75 km per hour for light vehicles and 50 km per hour for heavy vehicles for two months starting December 15, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said Monday.

The decision was taken to reduce road crashes due to lowered visibility due to fog in the winter season, the police said in a statement.

The speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway has already been reduced to 75 km per hour and 60 km per hour for light and heavy vehicles, respectively from December 15 to February 15.

Officials said the upper speed limit on the two crucial expressways otherwise is 100 km per hour for light vehicles and 80 km per hour for heavy vehicles.

"In order to prevent and reduce road accidents due to reduced visibility on the roads during the winter season, the speed limit of vehicles plying on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has been decreased from December 15, 2023, to February 15, 2024. The upper speed limit will be 50 kmph for heavy vehicles and 75 km per hour for light vehicles," the police said.

In case of traffic inconvenience, people can contact traffic helpline number 9971009001, it added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said violation of road safety rules will be met with legal proceedings in the form of challan.

“A fine of Rs 2,000 will be slapped against those found flouting speed limit norms in the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate area. Also, the driving license of those getting more than three challans could be suspended and repeat offence may even lead to cancellation of registration of their vehicles," Yadav told PTI.

According to officials, around one thousand road accidents have been reported so far this year in which nearly 400 lives have been lost across Noida and Greater Noida.

Over 14 lakh challans have been issued against offenders this year, more than double of 2022, they said. PTI KIS NSD NSD