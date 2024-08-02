Speed limit set for vehicles on NICE Road to prevent accidents: Bengaluru Traffic Police

Bengaluru, Aug 2 (PTI) As several serious and fatal accidents have taken place on Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) road due to rashness, negligence and over-speeding by vehicle drivers, a speed limit has been fixed in the interest of the safety of road users, police said on Friday.

According to the Bengaluru Traffic Police, for motor vehicles used for carriage of passengers comprising not more than eight seats in addition to the driver's seat (M1 category vehicles), the speed limit has been fixed at 120 kmph.

For motor vehicles with nine or more seats in addition to the driver's seat, it will be 100 kmph, they said.

The speed limit for motorcycles and vehicles used for carriage of goods has been set at 80 kmph, they added.

Apart from this, the police have imposed a ban on using two wheelers from 10 pm to 5 am on NICE Road on all days, they said, adding that these restrictions will come into force on August 2. PTI AMP ANE