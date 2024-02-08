Speed up auction, operation of mineral blocks: Jharkhand CM to officers

Ranchi, Feb 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Thursday directed officers to speed up the auction and operation of mineral blocks in the state.

Soren was reviewing the progress of the works of the Mines and Geology Department.

Maintaining that mining is one of the main sources of revenue for the state, he said that any delay leads to a loss in revenue.

Operations at the mining blocks that have already been auctioned or allotted should be started at the earliest, he said.

"Issue show cause notices to the companies who are not showing interest in mining works, and then cancel their allotments," Soren directed the officers.

He also said that the auction or allocation process for 10 mineral blocks, identified by the government, should be completed by the end of February.

Forest clearance should not be an obstacle in starting activities in the mineral blocks, the chief minister said.

In case there is an issue, officers of the Mining Department must sort those out with the Forest Department, he said. PTI SAN SAN SOM