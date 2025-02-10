Speed up data syncing from all departments to RTGS for better services: Andhra CM tells officials

Amaravati, Feb 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to swiftly synchronise data from all departments with the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) to enhance public services.

While reviewing RTGS at the Secretariat, the chief minister emphasised the need to create a 'data lake' that can be further processed using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deep technology.

"Speed up the data synchronisation process between all departments and RTGS to offer government services in a better and faster manner," said Naidu, in an official release.

Furthermore, the CM instructed officials to identify additional services that could be offered via WhatsApp, expanding the existing WhatsApp governance initiatives.

Additionally, he directed officials to integrate AI technology with the state’s 14,770 surveillance cameras to enhance crime detection and law enforcement. PTI STH SSK KH