Speed up Kavach works, provide quality food at competitive rates: Railways parliamentary panel

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI There is an urgent need to speed up Kavach related works and endeavour to provide quality food at competitive prices, the Standing Committee on Railways recommended in its report in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Presenting the First Report on 'Demands for Grants (2024-25) of the Ministry of Railways', the Committee expressed its concern on the slow progress of the expansion of Kavach and said, "Kavach has so far been deployed on 1,465 route km of the South Central Railway and 80 route km on North Central Railway." The Committee said it is aware that tenders have been invited for Delhi-Chennai, Mumbai-Chennai and other important corridors. However, it felt the need to "speed up Kavach-related works and ensure faster penetration of Kavach across Indian Railway Network".

Observing the Railways' revenue losses on categories like catering services, the Committee said it must be eliminated on priority basis and urged the ministry to endeavour to provide quality food at competitive prices and simultaneously aim to reduce Social Service Obligations on account of catering services.

The Committee undertook a detailed scrutiny of facts and figures submitted by the Railway Ministry before making its observations and recommendations.

These figures, submitted by the ministry before the Committee, were regarding its Financial Performance, Net Revenue and Operating Ratio, Annual Plan for 2024-25, Annual Targets and Achievements, Road Safety Works [road over bridge (ROB) as well as road under bridge (RUB)], new initiatives among other subjects.

The Committee, after observing the budget estimates for passenger revenues for the year 2024–25 which have been kept at Rs 80,000 crore against freight revenue estimates of Rs 1,80,000 crore, said the Indian Railways needs to make a comprehensive review of its passenger fares in different trains and classes.

It urged the ministry "to conduct a comprehensive review of its operating expenses for passenger trains and to rationalise these costs to ensure affordability of its ticket prices".

It also said the modernisation of Indian Railways' infrastructure demands huge capital investment and there is ample scope of its improvement.

Highlighting the need to significantly increase its planned expenditure, the Committee recommended "the ministry to find ways to increase private sector participation in creation of railway infrastructure".

"The Committee urges the Railways to seek assistance from external agencies, if necessary, to enhance revenue by fully utilising the extensive advertising space and substantial land holdings at their disposal," the Committee said in its report.

It also held that the land acquisition is a significant factor contributing to delays in completion of railway infrastructure projects.

"It is pertinent that Railways should consider potential policy modifications to accelerate the land acquisition process. Additionally, there should be consistent engagement with state governments at the highest levels to address land related issues and guarantee timely acquisition of land," the report recommended.

The Committee appreciated that the Railways has brought new policy under which old sanctioned works, stalled due to lack of response from state governments on cost-sharing can be taken up at 100 per cent Railways cost. However, it observed that the Railways has not met its targets for the completion of ROBs and RUBs during any of the last three years.

"In the year 2023-24, against the target of construction of 1,100 ROBs/RUBs, the actual achievement was 1,078. The Committee would urge the ministry to work on the measures it has initiated to achieve its targets related to ROBs/RUBs in the coming years," it recommended.

The Railway Ministry highlighted its key initiatives before the Committee which included the development of corridors for (i) Energy, Minerals and Cement (ii) Port connectivity and (iii) High Traffic Density -- all identified under the PM Gati Shakti Mission to facilitate multi-modal connectivity.

The Committee appreciated that a major part of the Gross Budgetary Support is directed towards implementation of these three Economic Railway Corridors and urged the ministry to prioritise the development of these corridors by drawing specific phases and timelines for timely execution and completion of each corridor.

Noting that the Indian Railways has not met its targets for production of coaches during 2023-24, the Committee urged the Railways to take urgent steps to increase production capacity of coaches in its production units.

Regarding the ministry's ongoing station redevelopment initiatives, the Committee urged the ministry to look for private sector participation for station redevelopment to reduce dependence on budgetary support and internal resources for station redevelopment works. PTI JP JP KSS KSS