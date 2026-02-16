Speed up next-gen aero engine development: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tells scientists

Bengaluru, Feb 16 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday called for expediting the development of next-generation aero engines, saying the country was running short of time.

Noting that even developed nations typically take 25-30 years to develop next-generation engines, he urged Indian scientists to compress timelines in view of the nation’s strategic needs.

“We must assume that 20 years have already passed and we now have only 5-7 years left,” Singh said, describing it as a call to action aligned with national aspirations.

According to an official statement, the Union Minister visited Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) in Bengaluru, and reviewed the status of ongoing projects relating to indigenous military gas turbine engine development.

He was briefed on the establishment’s projects on the anvil, interactions with the Indian Industry, academia and R&D institutes, and the support provided to the defence forces.

He also visited the exhibition showcasing various indigenous engines and their parts and witnessed the full afterburner engine test of the Kaveri engine.

Interacting with scientists and officials at the DRDO, Singh underscored the critical importance of achieving self reliance in aero engine technology in the present rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

He also stated that every effort is being made to prioritise the development of aero engines in India, the statement said.

“Supply chains are breaking and new ecosystems are developing. Nations possessing indigenous critical technologies will remain safe, secure, and sustain themselves,” he stated.

Acknowledging GTRE’s efforts in this critical technology domain, Singh exhorted the lab to strive and focus on next generation engines by building a nationwide robust ecosystem, while achieving self-reliance in aero engines.

“We are rapidly moving towards the design and development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). We have made numerous attempts in the past to achieve expertise in the field of aero engines. Now, the time has come to complete those efforts,” the Minister pointed out.

He stressed that India cannot limit itself to only fifth generation engines and must begin the development of sixth generation, advanced technologies as soon as possible.

“Research on sixth generation advanced technologies is the need of the hour. The use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and new materials is increasing. We must stay ahead of the curve.” Singh described aero engine development as an "extremely complex endeavour", integrating thermodynamics, material science, fluid mechanics and advanced mechanical engineering.

Referring to 'Operation Sindoor' to avenge the killing of tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said the defence forces demonstrated India’s growing self reliance in the defence sector during the operation.

Whether it was communication systems, surveillance equipment, or attack weapons, everything was indigenous.

According to him, the indigenous weapon system boosted the morale of Indian soldiers and instilled pride among citizens.

In view of the evolving challenges, it is imperative to focus more on indigenous methods and provide the Indian forces with world-class systems and equipment.

Singh praised GTRE for the joint study with the UK for aero engine development, saying the process has been initiated with France as well for aero engines under the National Aero Engine Mission.

“Both France and UK are very advanced in aero engine technology. These collaborations will not only provide us with the opportunity to learn new technologies, but also help us understand the challenges they have faced over the past decades,” he said.

The Minister called for capitalising on the opportunities India provides and made a special mention of the free trade agreement between India and the European Union pending for 18 years, which has now been completed.

This trade agreement is an acknowledgement of India's growing economic and political power, he added.

Singh also referred to his recent meeting with the Greek counterpart, who he said, views India not as an emerging power, but as a superpower. PTI GMS GMS ROH