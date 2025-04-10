Speed up Phule Wada work or may resort to hunger strike: Bhujbal

Pune, Apr 10 (PTI) NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday said he may resort to a hunger strike if work on the Phule Wada, which is being turned into a memorial for legendary social reformer Mahatma Phule, in Pune was not expedited.

Bhujbal was here to review various programmes to be held on Friday to mark Phule's birth anniversary.

"We are demanding land for the expansion of the monument dedicated to Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule. There are multiple things when it comes to land acquisition. Work is on at zero speed at Phule Wada. The government needs to be asked why they need us to protest every time when it comes to this place," he said.

"The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are working but the officials are not. Though I am a part of the ruling party, I am just a MLA. Thus, I am free to go on a hunger strike," Bhujbhal said.

He also brushed aside talk about the movie "Phule" generating controversy.

"Those behind the movie have told me nobody's sentiments will be hurt as they have studied everything about Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. There are two sides. Some members of the Brahmin community opposed Phule, while some helped him. History should be presented as history itself," he said.

The release of Ananth Mahadevan's directorial film "Phule", which was scheduled to hit theatres on April 11, has been postponed by two weeks. PTI COR BNM