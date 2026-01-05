Speed up tender process to get 8k buses for MSRTC by 2026-end, Sarnaik tells officials

Thane, Jan 5 (PTI) Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday directed officials to expedite the ongoing tender process to ensure 8,000 new buses are inducted into the MSRTC fleet by the end of 2026.

Sarnaik, also chairperson of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, warned that strict action would be taken in case of any delay, an official release from his office said.

He made the remarks while chairing a high-level review meeting during the day on the utilisation of MSRTC's budgetary allocations for 2025-26 in the presence of the state-run transporter's vice chairman and managing director Dr Madhav Kusekar, Financial Advisor Girish Deshmukh, among others.

Expressing strong displeasure over what he termed as "slow and inefficient functioning" of various departments, Sarnaik pointed out that the state government had earmarked Rs 2,460 crore for MSRTC in the 2025-26 budget, but nearly Rs 1600 is unutilised, though just three months remain in the financial year.

"This is a serious lapse. These funds come from taxpayers and are meant to be used for improving passenger facilities, including the purchase of new buses, construction of bus stands, and their repair and renovation. Failure to utilise such a large amount reflects poorly on the administration," the release quoted Sarnaik as saying.

Sarnaik attributed the underutilisation primarily to delays in the tender process for procuring buses and executing infrastructure works at depots and terminals over the past nine months.

Holding departmental officers responsible, Sarnaik cautioned that accountability would be fixed if such delays continue.

He instructed officials to ensure maximum utilisation of the remaining funds within the next three months and to immediately complete all pending tender and administrative procedures related to passenger infrastructure, including new buses, bus stands, toilets and other essential facilities.

Reiterating the government's commitment to modernising the ST service, he said passenger convenience would remain the top priority.

He called upon the administration to function with greater responsibility and urgency.

"The modernisation of ST must gather pace, and officers must work proactively to deliver better and safer transport services to the public," Sarnaik asserted. PTI COR BNM