Speed up work on national highway, medical college: Anurag Thakur in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 23 (PTI) Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday gave instructions to expedite work on ongoing construction work on national highways, medical colleges and other important projects in Hamirpur district.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) at Hamir Bhawan here, Thakur, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur, reviewed the progress of various infrastructure projects and welfare schemes of the government, a statement issued here said.

The minister also said that works sanctioned under MP funds should also be completed on priority basis and asked for work of Hamirpur-Awahdevi-Mandi National Highway to be expedited.

The Union minister promised to improve the condition of Hamirpur-Galod road and to complete the tender process of of 21 road projects approved under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna (PMGSY-3) besides expediting the construction of the new campus of the medical college at Jol Sappar.

He said that the targets of all schemes of the Union government should be achieved in the last quarter of this financial year. Thakur also took detailed information from mining department officials regarding the status of mining and stone crushers in the district.

Thakur, who holds the sports, youth affairs and information and broadcasting portfolio in the central government, asked for a detailed database of disabled people in the district to be prepared so that necessary equipment and artificial organs can be provided to them.

Earlier, chairing a meeting of the Parliamentarian Road Safety Committee, he directed the police, officers of the transport department and other concerned departments to conduct a comprehensive awareness campaign regarding road safety. He said that along with repairing the spots prone to road accidents and raising awareness about traffic rules, a comprehensive study of the data of road accidents should also be done to take preventive action. PTI COR BPL SKY SKY