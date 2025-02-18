Speeding Audi hits scooter in Delhi's Lodhi Road; one critical, another injured

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) A speeding Audi car struck a scooter in Delhi's Lodhi Road area, critically injuring one person and leaving another wounded, police said on Tuesday.

The victims, identified as Naitik and Abhishek, were rushed to the hospital by the car's occupants.

Naitik's condition is stable, whereas the condition of Abhishek is critical, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Achin Garg.

The accident occurred near the Jorbagh Post Office when the red Audi, being driven recklessly at high speed, crashed into the scooter before ramming into a tree, police said.

"A police control room (PCR) call was received at 11:45 am, alerting police about the crash," said Garg.

According to the police, two young men -- aged 19 and 21 -- were inside the luxury car at the time of the incident. Both are students.

Naitik and Abhishek were returning home after visiting their grandmother when the accident occurred, police said.

"We have registered an FIR against the accused. We have formed multiple teams to nab the accused. We are also checking CCTV footage to know about the sequence of events," Garg said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI BM AS AS