Speeding Audi hits scooter on Delhi's Lodhi Road, 2 injured; one in critical condition

New Delhi: A speeding Audi struck a scooter in Delhi’s Lodhi Road area, injuring two people, one of whom is in critical condition, police said on Tuesday.

The victims, identified as Naitik and Abhishek, were rushed to the hospital by the car's occupants, where police detained both of them.

Naitik's condition is stable, whereas Abhishek's condition is critical, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Achin Garg.

The accident occurred near the Jorbagh Post Office when the red Audi, being driven recklessly at high speed, crashed into the scooter before ramming into a tree, police said.

"A police control room (PCR) call was received at 11:45 am, alerting police about the crash," said Garg.

According to the police, two young men -- aged 19 and 21-- were inside the luxury car at the time of the incident. Both are students.

Naitik and Abhishek were returning home after visiting their grandmother when the accident occurred, police said.

"We have registered an FIR against the accused. We have formed multiple teams to nab the accused. We are also checking CCTV footage to understand the sequence of events," Garg said, adding that further investigation is underway.

An eyewitness, Vijay Kumar Singh, said, "The car was taking a left turn. Later, we heard a loud noise. There was no one in the car, but two people were lying on the road. The car's occupants, along with other people gathered there, took them to the AIIMS Trauma Centre."

A relative of the victim said that the car was going at a very high speed and jumped a red light, hitting the scooter hard.