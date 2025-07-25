Speeding auto runs over pedestrians in UP; 1 dead, 4 injured

Etawah (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A woman was killed and four others were injured after a speeding autorickshaw ran them over in Uttar Pradesh's Bharthana on Friday morning, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Arimardan Singh said the accident occurred near Krishna Nagar when five women from the neighbourhood -- Lalita Devi (45), Siya Devi (45), Neetu (40), Seema Devi (35), and Poonam (30) -- had gone out for their routine morning walk.

On their way back, the speeding three-wheeler coming from behind ran them over on the Etawah-Kannauj highway, he added.

"Hearing their screams, passersby alerted the police. A police team arrived and rushed the injured women to the Bharthana Community Health Centre (CHC) in an ambulance. Due to the critical condition of Lalita Devi, she was referred to Saifai Medical College," Singh said.

However, she succumbed to injuries on the way and was declared brought dead by the doctors, he said.

The auto driver fled the scene leaving behind the vehicle and is absconding.

The body has been sent for postmortem, and further investigation is underway.