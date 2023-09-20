Speeding bus kills 2 in Delhi's Keshav Puram, injures another

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) A speeding bus ran over two to death and wounded a third on Wednesday in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, police said.

Advertisment

According to police, the incident took place around 11.45 am when the bus hit two scooters.

The victims were identified as Hitesh Goswami, 39, a resident of Rohini Sector 3, and Kishan, 40, a resident of Haiderpur, police said. The injured was identified as Pravesh, a manager in a pharmaceutical company.

Amit Kumar, the 27-year-old driver of the bus, has been arrested and is being questioned, police said.

Advertisment

Goswami used to work as a medical representative in the organisation, and Kishan as a private driver, police said.

Pravesh was riding one of the scooters with Goswami sitting behind him.

Kishan was on his own scooter and had no connection with either Pravesh or Goswami, a senior police officer said.

Police have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence), and 337 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident. PTI NIT NIT VN VN