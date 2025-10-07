Speeding car breaks Coastal Road railing, falls into sea in Mumbai; drunk driver rescued

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) A speeding car plunged into the Arabian Sea after breaking the railing of the Coastal Road in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

While the car submerged after the accident late on Monday night, its driver Frashogar Darayush Battiwala (29), the lone occupant of the four-wheeler, was rescued by the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel deployed at the Coastal Road, an official said.

Battiwala was under the influence of alcohol and driving at high speed, he said.

The incident occurred around 11 pm when the car was going towards Worli from Mahalaxmi.

Battiwala, who was driving the Ertiga, lost control of the wheel and it plunged into the sea from a height of about 30 feet after breaking the railing.

MSF personnel Pandurang Kale and Vikas Rathod along with a constable of Byculla Police Station noticed the crash, and risked their lives by jumping into the water to save Battiwala, the official said.

He was pulled out with the help of a rope. Battiwala suffered minor injuries in the incident and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

A case was registered at Worli Police Station against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, the official said, adding that probe was underway.