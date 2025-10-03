Speeding car crushes 6-year-old boy to death in Ghaziabad; driver arrested

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A six-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding car at Indirapuram in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Yuvraj, who died on the spot, officials said. Police have arrested the driver, Nitin, who is an employee of a Noida-based IT firm, and seized the vehicle, they said.

ACP Abhishek Srivastava said the accident that took place in the Shakti Khand 4 locality enraged the victim's family and residents, who created a commotion at the local police station.

Senior police officers intervened to placate the family and assured them of prompt action, after which the boy's body was sent for post-mortem, the ACP said.

The victim's father filed a complaint, based on which the police have registered an FIR against the car driver who has been arrested, the ACP said.

Nitin was reportedly out for a drive with his family when the accident took place, the officer said.