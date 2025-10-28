Speeding car driving on wrong side rams into multiple vehicles on NH-9; many injured

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A speeding car being driven on the wrong side of National Highway-9 rammed into multiple vehicles, leaving many people injured and disrupting traffic movement for some time in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Tuesday, police said.

The collision involved a car, a tempo traveller and a scooter. The impact was so severe that the tempo traveller overturned on the highway, while the scooter rider sustained serious injuries.

"A team rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and found the three vehicles in a mangled condition. The injured had already been shifted to nearby hospitals by passers-by and residents," a senior police officer said.

The driver of the car, Mohammad Naushad (28), and his associate Kashim (23), were found at the scene and taken to the police station for questioning.

During initial inquiry, it was found that two passengers of the tempo traveller -- Nathu Ram (52), and Dropadi (72) -- were treated at a local hospital and discharged after receiving medical care.

The scooter rider, Prapti Gupta (29), was taken to another hospital by her family. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vaishali.

"All the vehicles involved in the accident have been seized. Preliminary inquiry indicates that the car was being driven rashly and on the wrong side of NH-9, leading to a collision with the Scooter. The tempo traveller overturned while trying to avoid the impact," the officer said.

He said efforts are on to trace two other persons who were reportedly injured in the incident.

Legal action is being initiated and a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events, police said. PTI BM BM RT RT