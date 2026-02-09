Speeding car falls from bridge in Bhubaneswar, 2 injured

Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 (PTI) A speeding car crashed through the guardwall of an overbridge and plunged into a slum in Bhubaneswar on Monday, police said, adding that no fatalities were reported.

The accident happened on the bridge at Sishu Bhawan Chhak early in the morning, they said.

The vehicle rammed into the bridge guardwall, struck a tree below and landed on the Kedarplli slums below, damaging several houses, they said.

A youth sleeping inside one of the houses reportedly sustained head injuries after bricks fell on him, police said.

The driver, the lone occupant of the car, also suffered injuries but survived. He was rescued from the wreckage by locals and handed over to the police.

Traffic was temporarily disrupted in the area following the accident.

Police said a nearly 10-foot stretch of the guardwall was damaged, and the front portion of the car was mangled in the crash.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, they said.

Police suspect that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The car owner, a resident of Puri, was taken to the Capital police station. PTI AAM AAM SOM