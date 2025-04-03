Speeding car falls off railway overbridge in UP's Ghaziabad, injures pregnant woman, family; 4 booked

Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) A speeding car broke through the railing of a railway overbridge near the New Ghaziabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh and plunged 50 feet onto slums below, severely injuring a pregnant woman, her husband and two children, police said on Thursday.

The woman, who was nine months pregnant, later gave birth to a healthy baby girl in hospital. However, her condition remains critical The incident took place at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday. The car landed on a shanty where Madhu (33), a resident of Ayodhya district, was sleeping with her husband, Sandeep (36), and their two children, Shivam (8) and Kartik (3). All four sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Locals rescued the four occupants from the mangled remains of the car, one of whom was bleeding from his head and ear. However, eyewitnesses said as soon as they were pulled out of the car, the four men fled the scene.

On receiving information, personnel from the Kavi Nagar police station reached the spot and got Madhu, along with her husband and children, admitted to the MMG District Hospital. Due to the severity of her injuries, the woman was later referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), City Zone, Rajesh Kumar said.

"Madhu's legs, stomach, waist and head were crushed under the impact of the car," said her brother-in-law, Titu. "She has not regained consciousness since the accident." Doctors performed an emergency operation and Madhu gave birth to a healthy baby girl. However, the condition of the woman remains critical.

Titu got a complaint lodged at the Kavi Nagar police station against the four unidentified men, alleging that they were drunk and driving recklessly. Police have seized the car, which is registered in the name of Juved Khan, a resident of Harmukhpuri under the Vijay Nagar police station in Ghaziabad. Efforts are on to track down the absconding suspects, the DCP said. PTI COR KIS RC