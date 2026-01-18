Speeding car hits camel in Rajasthan's Bhilwara; driver killed, 3 injured

Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) A 40-year-old car driver was killed, and three members of a family were injured after a speeding car collided with a camel in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred Saturday night near Brahmanon ki Sareri in the Asind area. The impact was so severe that the camel crashed through the roof of the car and got stuck inside, officials said.

Asind police station in-charge Shraddha Panchouri said the car driver, Salim, a resident of Beawar, died on the spot.

The trapped camel was later pulled out of the damaged car, she added.

The vehicle was carrying Beawar-based businessman Nikunj Chopra, his wife Archana and their two children, who were injured in the accident, she said.

"They were returning to Beawar after visiting Indore. The car rammed into a camel on the highway," she said.

The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, while the driver's body was kept at the mortuary of the Asind hospital for post-mortem, police said.

The accident also disrupted traffic for some time, they added.