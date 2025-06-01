Speeding car hits four vehicles, rams into house in Bhubaneswar; 3 injured

Bhubaneswar, Jun 1 (PTI) At least three persons were seriously injured, when a speeding car hit four vehicles and crashed into a government quarter on a busy market area in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the speeding car, moving from AG Square to Rajmahal Square here, first hit an auto rickshaw and then hit two parked cars and another rickshaw before ramming into a roadside government quarter near Unit-2 petrol pump here.

On getting information, police with the help of locals rescued the injured persons and sent them to a local hospital here for treatment, the police said.

The eyewitnesses alleged that the driver of the car which caused the accident was under the influence of alcohol. The Capital Police Station officials detained the car driver and started an investigation into the accident.