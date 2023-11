New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) A speeding car hit a parked vehicle in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar and sped away, police said on Friday and added that they have started investigation based on footage from CCTV cameras.

The owner of the damaged vehicle, Sandeep, tried to stop the car but was unable to do so, they said. Police said based on a complaint from the victim, a case has been lodged. PTI BM AS ANB ANB