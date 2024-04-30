Speeding car hits rickshaw, ploughs into Noida house, 5 hurt

Noida, Apr 30 (PTI) Five people were injured on Tuesday after a speeding car hit a rickshaw before ploughing into the wall of a house in a residential sector in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police officials said.

The accident took place in Sector-55, which falls under the limits of the Sector 58 police station, they said.

The rickshaw puller and its two women passengers, and the two occupants of the car, which is registered in Ghaziabad, were injured, police said.

"Today, around 6:30 am, two boys Gaurav and Aditya were traveling in a Maruti Celerio car which Aditya was driving. They were driving fast and carelessly. The car hit a rickshaw after which it collided in the house whose wall and railing were damaged," a police spokesperson said.

"The rickshaw puller and the women riders on it suffered minor injuries in the episode while the car occupants were hospitalised for treatment," the spokesperson said.

The police have launched a probe into the matter and further legal proceedings are underway, they added. PTI KIS ANB ANB