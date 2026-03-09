Speeding car hits two motorcycles in Hyderabad, 4 injured

Hyderabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Four people were injured when a speeding car hit two motorcycles here early on Monday, police said.

A 40-year-old businessman was behind the wheel and was driving under the influence of alcohol, they said.

The four men on bikes were heading to Charminar for Ramzan shopping when the accident took place. They all sustained bleeding injuries.

The car dragged one of the bikes for about 200 metres before coming to a halt.

The car driver was served a notice, and an investigation is on, they added. PTI SJR SJR ROH