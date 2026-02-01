Speeding car kills 2 in Jaipur, driver flees

Jaipur, Feb 1 (PTI) Two men were killed after they were run over by a speeding car near the Loha Mandi in Jaipur, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday night on a service road near the Loha Mandi. The victims have been identified as Virdi Chand Sharma (40) and Rahul Meena (19), police said.

Sharma owned a sweet shop near the Balaji Dharam Kanta in Loha Mandi, while Meena was preparing for competitive examinations, they said.

At around 10.30 pm on Saturday, Sharma was returning home after closing his shop, accompanied by Meena, when the speeding car coming from the Nindar Mod side hit them.

The driver continued driving after the collision before hitting another parked car a short distance away. The driver then abandoned the vehicle and fled, police said.

The bodies have handed over to the respective families after post-mortem, and the car involved in the accident has been seized. PTI SDA ARI