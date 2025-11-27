Speeding car kills 2 pedestrians in West Delhi, driver absconds

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Two pedestrians, including a 74-year-old man, were killed after a speeding car allegedly ran over them in West Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Jakhira Gol Chakkar, around 6.10 pm, on Wednesday, when a PCR call alerted them of the accident at the busy roundabout, police said.

"A team reached the spot and learnt that the two injured pedestrians had already been taken to a hospital by a PCR unit. The car involved -- a Tata Tiago -- was found abandoned at the spot with the driver missing," said the police officer.

The victims were identified as Munni Raj (48) and Surajpal (74). Police said Surajpal was a hawker by profession.

"Both victims were referred to a higher medical facility, and their families shifted them to RML hospital for advanced treatment. The investigating officer collected the medical reports and attempted to record their statements, but the patients were declared unfit," he added.

An FIR has been registered based on the initial report, and police teams have been formed to trace the absconding driver.

"On Thursday, we got information from the hospital that both men had succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Their post-mortem examinations were underway," the officer said.

Police have seized the car involved in the crash and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the driver.

"Teams are checking CCTV footage to understand the sequence of the events. We are also checking whether the driver was overspeeding or driving rashly. Further investigation into the matter is underway," he added.