Speeding car kills food delivery rider in crash in west Delhi; family seeks justice

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) An allegedly speeding car killed a 25-year-old delivery rider who was working on a night shift early Saturday in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police said.

Hem Shankar was the sole breadwinner who held the household together.

The car driver, identified as 27-year-old Mohit Kumar, has been taken into custody, police said.

The police said that around 3.30 am, they received a phone call about a crash on the Najafgarh-Rajouri Garden Road, near the Subhash Nagar Metro station. At the crash site, they found mangled remains of an e-scooter and a wrecked Hyundai Verna.

The Raghubir Nagar resident had already been rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, a police officer said.

Preliminary inquiry and eyewitness accounts indicated that a car allegedly rammed the scooter from behind.

The accused, a resident of Najafgarh who works as an MCD contractor, was detained at the spot and his vehicle seized, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said.

Hem, called Rohit by family members, had been working as a delivery rider for nearly four years. He earned around Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 a month and often took night shifts to earn an additional Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000, relatives said.

"He was the sole earning member of our family of four," his mother said, breaking down. "I have no one left now. First, my husband died, now my son too." She recalled that a friend of his son came to the house bearing the news.

"He kept knocking and said Rohit has been hurt. He didn't tell me my son had died," she said.

Family members said Hem had recently purchased the electric scooter on loan and was repaying debts taken for family needs.

His brother-in-law alleged the car was speeding and the occupants appeared intoxicated, claims police are verifying.

Relatives also claimed there were multiple pending traffic challans against the accused.

The police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ VN VN