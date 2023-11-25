Speeding car kills two devotees on Gwalior-Etawah road

Etawah (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Two devotees on their way to Vrindavan were killed after being hit by a speeding car on the Gwalior-Etawah road here, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The devotees from Lahar area of Madhya Pradesh's Bhind were on their way to Vrindavan and had stopped in front of a dhaba near Kamet village in the Badhpura police station area on Friday night, said City Circle Officer (CO) Amit Kumar Singh.

Ramsia Majhi (58) and Lalta Prasad Nahar (40) had got down from the bus to urinate and were crossing the road to go to the other side when a speeding car hit the duo, killing them on the spot, he added.

The CO said that there were 25 devotees in the bus, adding they were going to Mathura and Vrindavan for pilgrimage. PTI COR SAB AS AS MNK MNK