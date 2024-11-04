Speeding car mows down 2 morning walkers in MP's Sehore

Sehore (MP), Nov 4 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one was injured when a speeding car hit them on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Monday morning, police said.

The victims were on a morning walk when the car knocked them down, they said.

The incident took place at Saikdakhedi Jod on Bhopal-Indore highway at around 8.30 am, Kotwali police station in-charge Manoj Malviya said.

Two persons, identified as Govind (50) and Mukesh (45), were killed in the accident. One person was injured and undergoing treatment, he said.

The official said three youth from Sagar were going to Indore in the car when the accident occurred due to careless driving.

The car occupants also received minor injuries, he said.

During questioning, the car occupants said the driver had fallen asleep, due to which the accident occurred, the official added. PTI COR ADU GK