Speeding car mows down four, leaves one dead in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Feb 6 (PTI) A speeding car mowed down four people, leaving one dead and three others seriously injured, near Threeke village of this district, police on Tuesday said.

The incident took place on Pakhowal road on Monday night when two cars were racing and the driver of one of the vehicles lost control and mowed down four people sitting near a roadside shop, they said.

All were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead, police said.

