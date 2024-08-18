Speeding car mows down man in Delhi, driver arrested

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed after he was allegedly mowed down by a speeding car here, police said on Sunday. The driver of the car was arrested later, they said.

The accident happened near Bhogal Flyover in Ashram area early Saturday when the 35-year-old victim was on his way to work, they said.

The victim died on spot while the driver of the car Pradeep Gautam (45) from Noida fled from the scene with his vehicle, police said. A hit-and-run case was registered against Gautam and he was arrested, they said.

"The victim was identified as Rajesh from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh," a senior police officer said.

He worked as a gardener in Jor Bagh area, the officer said.

Meanwhile the deceased's family members alleged that the car driver was driving at a high speed and knocked Rajesh down from behind.

The officer said that the victim's body has been sent for post mortem and investigation is underway. PTI BM OZ SKY SKY